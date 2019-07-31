Mr. Timothy L. Proper, 64, of Drake Hill Road, Townville, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 5:48 p.m., at UPMC Hamot, in Erie surrounded by his loving family.

Tim was born on Sept. 8, 1954, in Titusville to the late Freeman L. and Dorothy Kennison Proper Jr. He married Wanda Wilhelm on July 12, 1980, in Little Cooley.

He attended Townville Schools and was a graduate of Townville High School, and Crawford County Vo-Tech Class of 1972.

Tim was a welder for Grand Valley Manufacturing before operating his dairy farm for over 40 years.

He was a member of Little Cooley United Methodist Church.

Tim was a volunteer fire fighter for Chapmanville VFD in his younger years. He was a 40 year member of the Holstein Association and served on the board of Agway when it was located in Titusville. He was also the care taker for Chapmanville Cemetery for many years.

He enjoyed farming and being with his family, loved to ride his gator and was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tim is survived by his wife, Wanda, of Townville; two children Timothy “TJ” Proper and wife, Stephanie, of Townville, and Jearetta Proper, of Townville; three grandchildren, Penelope, Adelina, and Dean Proper, all of Townville; three sisters-in-law, Martha Johns and husband, Larry, of Gettysburg, Jeanette Wilhelm, of Centerville, and Loretta McIver and husband, Mark, of Titusville; and a brother-in-law Wilford Wilhelm and wife, Marlena, of Centerville.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Little Cooley United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., with Rev. Denny Belknap, officiating.

Interment will be at Chapmanville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Chapmanville Cemetery Association c/o Mina Jackson, 465 Troy Center Road, Titusville, PA, 16354.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.