Doris M. Budzinski, 92, formerly of Hydetown, passed away Monday morning Aug. 5, 2019, at the LGAR Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsburgh.

Doris was born on Dec. 9, 1926, in Buells Corners, a daughter of the late John and Stella Borowinski Nadolny. She was married to John N. Budzinski on Nov. 22, 1947, in Titusville. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2004.

Doris was a graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville, Class of 1944.

She had worked at the former Farmers Market in the meat department for 10 years and had also worked in the cafeteria at Hydetown Elementary School for nine years.

Doris was a member of St. Walburga Church and active with the Rosary Society. She was a member of the Ladies’ Pinochle Club for more than 50 years, of the Couples’ Pinochle Club for 35 years, and a member of the PNA Club. She was very active with her husband at the Oil Creek Beagle Club. In more recent years, as a resident of LGAR Health and Rehabilitation, she was active playing bingo, cards and bowling.

Doris is survived by two daughters, Karen “Karrie” Valauri and husband, David, of Pittsburgh, and Christine “Chrissy” Budzinski and her wife, Ann Krieg, of Catskill, New York; three sisters-in-law, Mrs. Matthew (Lois) Budzinski, of Meadville, Mrs. Thaddeus (Mary) Budzinski, of State College, and Mrs. Bronislaus (Frances) Budzinski, of Campbell, California; and, numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence “Nate” Nadolny and Regis “Dutch” Nadolny, and one sister, Jean Schoch; and, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m., at St. Walburga Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Walburga Cemetery.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.