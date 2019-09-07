Mr. William E. “Bill” Ashley Jr., 91, of 320 E. Main St., Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 1:10 p.m., surrounded by his family at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Bill was born on August 30, 1928 in Utica, New York, to the late William E. and Carolyn Eichler Ashley. He married Elenita Ward on May 29, 1954, in Utica.

He graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1948.

Bill was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a radioman 2nd class during the Korean conflict, and served aboard the U.S.S. Vogelgesang and U.S.S. Gearing. He entered the service on Sept. 1, 1948, in Utica, New York, and was honorably discharged on Aug.14, 1952, in Sep Cen Nas Norva.

He attended Utica College of Syracuse for three years. He was first employed at Special Metals in Utica, followed by Cannon-Muskegon Corp. in Muskegon, Michigan; Eastern Stainless Steel in Baltimore, Maryland; and was last employed at Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. for 22 years as a melt shop supervisor. Bill retired on March 1, 1992.

Bill was a member of St. Titus Church, American Legion Post 368, duplicate bridge club and the Elder Statesmen Golf League.

He enjoyed golfing, reading, crossword puzzles, nautilus training, walking, fishing, cross country skiing and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

Bill is survived by his wife, Elenita, of Titusville; eight children, John Ashley and wife, Nancy, of Allentown, Christopher Ashley and wife, Rose, of Beavercreek, Ohio, Tim Ashley and wife, Cheryl, of Troy, New York, Peter Ashley and companion, Ellen Lafond, of Liverpool, New York, Paul Ashley and wife, Jennifer, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Richard Ashley and wife, Lauri, of Dacula, Georgia, Eileen Shaw and husband, Ralph, of Aurora, Colorado, and Kathleen Martin and husband, Scott, of Las Vegas, New Vegas; 20 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and close friends Rob and Cathy Buchan, and Todd and Judy Lesko.

Family and friends may call at the Hennes-Garrett Funeral Home, 203 E. Main St. on Sunday, from 3 to 6 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Titus Church on Monday, at 10 a.m., with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating. Full military rites will be observed following the mass.

Inurnment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Autism Society-Northwestern Pennsylvania, 1062 Brown Ave., Suite 200B, Erie, PA, 16502, online, at autismnwpa.org or to St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, PA, 16354.

