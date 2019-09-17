Robert W. Brown, 77, of Titusville, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 15, 2019, at his home following a brief illness.

Bob was born on December 5, 1941 at Pittsburgh, a son of the late William and Dorothy Fossler Brown.

He was married to Nancy Vergith on June 11, 1966, at St. James Memorial Episcopal Church, in Titusville.

Bob was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1959.

He had been employed as a manager for the former Quality Markets for 40 years until his retirement in 1996.

Bob was a member of the former Emanuel Lutheran Church. He was a former member of the Titusville Lions Club and a member of the Elder Statesmen Golf League. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Nancy.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Titusville; two sons, William R. Brown and wife, Shirley, of Branson, Missouri, and Michael J. Brown and wife, Lisa, of Lawrence, Kansas; two grandsons, Jacob and Andrew Brown; two step-grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon Hunkele; a brother, Richard K. Brown and wife, Gwen, of Sandwich, Massachusetts; aunt, Woneida Smay, of Apollo, sister-in-law, Noni Stanford, of Cambridge Springs; brother-in-law, Bill Vergith and husband, Ron Halpin, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; cousins, Cindy Ament of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, Ed and Cathy Smay of Celina, Tennessee; and one niece and one nephew.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Rick Stanford; uncle, Wayne Smay and a cousin, Randy Smay.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Thursday, with Pastor Gary Kinnear officiating.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA, 16354 or to the charity of one’s choice.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.