Jane P. Cartney, 89, died on Feb. 18, 2019. She was born in Titusville, on July 12, 1929, daughter of J. Donald Peebles and Jane Hasting Peebles. She graduated with Colestock High School Class of 1947, where she excelled in academics and was active in music, theater, choral groups and the yearbook staff. She also penned the class poem.

Marrying John Cartney Jr., she spent her life in the Washington, D.C, area working with Becker’s (luggage and leather goods) for nearly 35 years as assistant and store manager, then retired to Annapolis, Maryland. In retirement, she ran the trip desk at the Annapolis Senior Center for 20 years, organizing trips to theater productions, historical sites and long-distant destinations within the USA and foreign countries.

Jane loved reading, writing letters, theater, musical theater, art, music and singing. She belonged to the St. Bernadette’s (Silver Spring, Maryland) and St. Mary’s choir and Madrigal group (Annapolis). She enjoyed traveling to England, Ireland and Italy. Jane was a lifelong pet lover and faithfully fed squirrels and birds. After her last pet dog, Charlie, died she carried treats in her handbag frequently engaging in conversation with dog walkers and offering the treats their four-legged friends.

Jane brought joy to all those who knew her through genuine interest with those whom she engaged. She was humble, kind, thoughtful, generous, and expressed her faith through daily acts of kindness and supported causes of social justice for the underprivileged. A brilliant story teller of quick wit and humor, and an eloquent letter writer who kept apprised with current events and later transitioned to e-mail, she will be dearly missed by classmates, friends and family.

Jane’s final wish was to help others to gain better understanding of her medical condition by donating her body to medical science. The burial of her remains will take place Friday, on the 90th anniversary of her birth, at St. John’s Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland, at 10:30 a.m.

Jane is survived by her immediate family: son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Debbie Cartney; her daughter, Susan Cartney; her grandchildren, Douglas Cartney (wife Margaret), Jenny Cartney, and Sarah Lazer (Grant); great-grandchildren Katherine Cartney, Clare Cartney, Henry Lazer and Charlotte Lazer, who brought her much delight.

If you wish, please make contribution in her name to the Washington, D.C., chapter of SOME, at https://www.some.org/.