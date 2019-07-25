Local Hero, SFC Clifford L Smith, 69, of West Sacramento, California, and formerly from Spartansburg, passed away unexpectedly at LIC Davis Hospital on Feb. 28, 2019.

Clifford, the second of eight children, and was born at home on Sundback Road in Eldred Township to Orren and Theresa Smith. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heidi K Smith; mother, Theresa Ayers Smith; sister, Cindy Smith Southwick. He leaves behind his wife Patricia Anthony Smith; son, Clifford Jr. and wife Marsha Holcomb Smith; daughter, Dawn M. Smith; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Goshey, Ashley Smith and Esther Goshey; grandson, Gideon Goshey; great-granddaughter, Cleo Scruggs; brothers, Troy and wife, Frances Kunnick Smith; Rolland and wife, Bobbie Kukls Smith; Kenneth and wife, Ann Paver Smith; Daniel and wife, Andrea Smith; Date and wife, Brenda Bishop Smith; sister, Phyliss Smith Makres and husband, James; brother-in-law, Gordan Southwick; some Aunts, Uncles, cousins and several nephews and nieces.

Growing up on the farm was enjoyable for Clifford, especially going over to his grandparents’ farm and helping them, too. In addition, he loved walking through the woods and recognizing what trees species were just by the bark. When he graduated in 1967 from Youngsville High School, he went to work at Fisher Et Young and was trained to be a head sawyer. He fell in love with Patricia and married her in 1969. Shortly after, he got drafted in the Army and went to Vietnam. Returning home safe, he returned to be head sawyer.

After realizing, he could provide better for his family as a soldier, he enlisted. SFC Smith was proud to serve his country for 35 years, which included fighting in Vietnam, Dessert Storm, and Iraqi Freedom. He was recognized several times by the Army for his dedication and achievements. Some of his Awards and Medals include: Expert Marksmanship, 2 Bronze Star with Valor, Army Achievement, Army Good Conduct, Vietnam Service and 1 Bronze Star.

Family and Friends will gather to Celebrate this local hero’s life and all he has done for his country and family at The Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 Route 77 Et 89, Spartansburg. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3. Lunch will be served by the Community of Amish of Spartansburg.