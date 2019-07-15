Gary S. Boyle, 67 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Gary S. Boyle, 67

Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 5:00 am

Gary S. Boyle, 67

Gary S. Boyle, 67, of Guys Mills, passed away, Friday, July 12, 2019, unexpectedly at his residence. He was born on March 3, 1952, in Titusville, a son of Carl Mert Boyle and Jane Foley Boyle.  

He was a 1970 graduate of Townville High School and owned and operated Townville Auto Body Service and Full Metal Jacket until his retirement in 2014.

Gary was a member of Saegertown American Legion Post 205 and in his younger years Townville Fire Department.

He enjoyed boating, camping, golf, NASCAR, and spending time with his dog, Tanner.

Gary is survived by two daughters, Ginger K. Knight and her husband, David, of Medina, Ohio, and Janel Ward, of Titusville; a son, Steve L. Boyle and his wife, Julie, of Palm Harbor, Florida; grandchildren, Lauren Proper, of Meadville, Cameron Proper of Medina, Ohio, Bella Ward, of Pittsburgh, Emily Ward, of Titusville, Lexi Ward, of Titusville, Carter Boyle, of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Jacob Boyle, of Palm Harbor, Florida; three brothers, Dan Mallory and his wife, Linda, of Saegertown, Dave Mallory and his wife Joyce, of Leeburg, Virginia, and Jerry Boyle and his wife, Cathy, of Meadville; a special cousin who was like a brother, Dennis Winton and his wife, Rosemary, of Titusville; a son in law, Erik Ward, of Titusville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Charles Boyle.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main St., Townville. The funeral service will follow calling hours at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, PA 16335 or Townville Fire Department, PO Box 6, Townville, PA 16360.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Gary’s Book of Memories online, at warrenfh.com.

Posted in on Monday, July 15, 2019 5:00 am.

