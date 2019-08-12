William “Bill” Lloyd Anthony, 69, of Pleasantville, PA, passed away peacefully at 10:55 pm on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after fighting a long hard battle.

Bill was born on March 9, 1950, in Titusville to the late Lloyd and Evelyn Anthony, of Pleasantville. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Schneider Anthony, whom he married on July 17, 1971.

Bill was a very loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His grandkids and great-grand babies were the sparkle of his eye.

As many know, Bill was involved in a little bit of everything. If anyone ever needed help, that’s where you would find him. He was a past president of the Pleasantville Lions Club, president and coach for the Pleasantville Little League, coach for Pleasantville elementary basketball, He was one of the original organizers for the Titusville Youth Football Program, member of the Titusville Blue Lodge F&A.M. #758, a very active member of the Zem Zem Shrine Club in Erie, where he was a member of numerous clubs within the Shrine; he was the “Godfather” of the Venango County Tri Wheels for 37 years, where he was known for his riding ability and making the crowd go crazy with getting the green machines on two wheels. He was very proud of organizing the annual Tri-Wheels Golf Outing to give seniors in high school a chance to earn a scholarship. He was a lifetime member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, member of the Moose Club and the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Evelyn Anthony, his father and mother-in-law, Donald and Catherine Lammers Schneider; a brother-in-law, John Bauer; and twin granddaughters, Josie and Jodi Anthony.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Anthony, of Pleasantville; three children, Scott Anthony, of Pleasantville, Carie Anthony and companion, Pat Sampson, of Titusville, Holly Galmish and husband, Todd, of Pleasantville; five grandchildren, Kali Hinkle, Nicole Heitzenrater and husband, Brandon, Brett Hinkle, Sara Albegiani and husband, Michael, Macy Anthony; two great-grandbabies, Hudson Heitzenrater, Liliana Albegiani; four sisters, Ruth Schneider and husband, Robert, of Pleasantville, Kandy Baue,r of Titusville, Vicki Owens and husband, Keith, of Emlenton, Penny Covell and husband, Randy, of Oil City; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends that he cherised.

Calling hours will be conducted from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Tuesday, from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m., and attend the funeral service from the funeral home on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Timothy Maybray pastor of the Titusville Free Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery, Pleasantville with full military rites observed.

Memorial contributions can be made to Venango County Tri-Wheels (scholarship fund) c/o Lou Carbaugh, 133 Pennsylvania Ave., Seneca, PA, 16346 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA, 16505.