William (Billy) Eugene Wall Jr., 55

William (Billy) Eugene Wall Jr. passed away on Aug. 8, 2019, at the age of 55 due to injuries sustained from a fall.

Billy is from Troy Center, Pennsylvania, and has been residing in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the last year.

Billy was born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 17, 1964.

Billy is the son of William Wall Sr. and the late Patricia Viscuso Wall, of Troy Center.

He graduated from Maplewood High School in 1982.

Billy’s charisma and kind heart drew in everyone around him. His sense of humor and quick wit often had his friends and family doubled over in tears of laughter.

Billy adored spending time with his friends and family. His favorite nights would end in karaoke with his nearest and dearest singing karaoke and laughing the night away.

Billy was an incredibly talented bass guitarist and musician. He had a passion for cars and motorcycles and his talent in auto-mechanics lead him to a career at NASCAR at an earlier point in life.

He recently joined the Enforcers Motorcycle Club as a Probate in their Mother Chapter in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Billy was known as “Tatanka Nazin” in his Native American “Spirit Walk” village. He had a deep love for his Native American heritage, and it is something he shared very closely with his family.

Billy is survived by his son, Tristan Wall, of Cochranton; his father, William Wall and partner, Sue Bartlett, of Troy Center; his sisters, Donna Irwin and husband, Chad, of Cooperstown, and Lisa Hauptmann and husband, Bill, of Titusville; his partner Deborah Sim Fezza, of Loxahatchee, Florida; and his nieces and nephews — Andrew Wall, Julia Adams, Jessie Hauptmann, Julie Hauptmann, Jenelle Hauptmann, Heidi Young, Dustin Young and Josh Young

Billy is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Wall; his sister, Tonimarie Bradley; his brother, Michael Wall; and his nephew, Domonic Adams.

No calling hours will be observed.

Billy’s family will be celebrating his life at a private service.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org in Memory of Billy Wall. JDRF will send a letter acknowledging your memorial donation to the person of your choosing

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville PA, 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.