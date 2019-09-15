Starr L. Jennings, 85, of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2019, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Starr was born on July 31, 1934, at Bradleytown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Norman and Helen Schneider Jennings.

Starr was a graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville. He was a member of the Titusville wrestling team.

Starr was a retired electrician, having worked with the IBEW Local Union #5.

He was a member of Shamburg Christian Church of God, where he volunteered his time for any necessary work that needed done.

He was a member of the Titusville Moose Lodge #84 and a social member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.

Starr took great pride in the appearance of his property and home. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

He is survived by three children; Starene Shrum and husband, Michael, of Knox, David Jennings, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Cynthia Dempsey and companion, William Kinney, of Titusville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Jennings and wife, Renate, of Sugarcreek; a sister, Phyllis Riede, of Grove City; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Jennings, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Philip Jennings; a grandson, Joseph Jennings; and two brothers, Norman L. Jennings Jr. and Robert E. Jennings.

No public calling hours will be observed. Friends may attend a memorial service on Sunday, at 3 p.m., at Shamburg Christian Church of God, 15995 Rouseville Road, Pleasantville, 16341, with Pastor Fred Frye officiating.

The family asks that memorials be made to Shamburg Christian Church of God or to the charity of one’s choice.

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville is in charge of arrangements.

