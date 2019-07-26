Thomas M. Wishnok, 72, of Dubois, passed away Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019, at his home.

Tom was born on June 20, 1947, in Titusville, a son of the late John and Marjorie Vroman Wishnok. He was married to the love of his life, Margaret “Kebbie” Wishnok on Dec. 27, 2003. She preceded him in death on Oct. 24, 2012.

Tom was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1965.

He had been employed at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. in Titusville for many years until its closing. He then worked as a logger for several years, and was last employed at Sensus Metering Systems in Dubois from where he retired.

Tom was a lifelong outdoorsman and naturalist. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and spending memorable times at Tionesta Dam.

He was an avid drag racer, owning and driving his own car. His sponsors included Wolfkiel’s Garage, Quaker State, and Jasper Engines. He was a member of the NHRA.

Tom is survived by a son, James Love III and wife, Dominique, of Canonsburg; a daughter, Laura Wishnok Deemer and companion, Robert Jackson II, of LeRoy, New York; two grandchildren, Jackie and Jillian Love, of Canonsburg; a brother, John S. “Pete” Wishnok and companion, Judith Chaffee, of Boston, Massachusetts; a sister, Connie Phillips, of Ormond Beach, Florida; a sister-in-law, Donna Wishnok, of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph R. Wishnok.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon, at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Thomas Newcombe, director of adult ministries at First Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery at Mageetown.

The family asks that memorials be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society or to 4 Hope Animal Sanctuary, 1116 Lemen Road Dansville, NY, 14437.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.