Posted: Monday, September 16, 2019 5:00 am

Betty W. Hollabaugh, 89

Mrs. Betty W. Hollabaugh, 89, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

She was born in Spartansburg on July 7, 1930, to the late Willard G. and Irene Gates Wood.

Betty graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1948.

She married Joseph J. Hollabaugh on Nov. 11, 1948, at the Hydetown Baptist Church.

Throughout Betty’s working career she worked at Swanson Department Store as a clerk, Struthers Wells Corporation for 14 years in the purchasing department, Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corporation for five years as office clerk and switchboard operator, and Williams Steno Service in Williamsport.

She was a lifetime member of Hydetown Baptist Church.

Betty was a member of the Daughters of the Nile and Hydetown Baptist Church women’s fellowship.

She enjoyed building doll houses, ceramics, knitting, golfing and bowling.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Joseph J. Hollabaugh, of Titusville; a daughter, Carol Johnson, of Williamsport; a son, Jay J. Hollabaugh, of Titusville; a sister, Jeannette Ensle, of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hydetown Baptist Church, 12749 Main St., Hydetown, with the funeral service to start at 1 p.m., with Rev. Jeff Sterling officiating.

Interment will be in Troy Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hydetown Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.

Condolences can be left for the family, at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

