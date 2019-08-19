Jesse John Brenizer Jr., 68, of Titusville, formerly of Townville, passed away Friday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

John was born on June 24, 1951 at Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Marjorie Thompson Brenizer Steffens and the late Jesse John Brenizer Sr. He was married to Gladys Troxell on Oct. 4, 1978.

John was a graduate of Corry High School, Class of 1969. He had worked as a milk tester at DHI in Crawford County for five years and had also worked in the construction industry.

John enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and farming. He was a Jack of all trades.

John is survived by his wife, Gladys, of Titusville; his mother, Marjorie Thompson Steffens, of Spring Creek; three children, Roseann Brenizer and companion, Amanda Sparks, of Townville, Jennifer Brenizer, of Titusville, and John J. Brenizer and wife, Stephanie, of Saegertown; a step-daughter, Holly Wade, of Meadville; six grandchildren, William Wade, William Helzer, Trinity, Adam, Lynna, and Warren Brenizer; two brothers, Enos Brenizer, of Erie, and Charles Steffens and wife, Mary Beth, of Spring Creek; six sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Chapman and husband, David, of Lottsville, Densie Marie Wyman of Surfside, South Carolina, Nancy Steffens, of Youngsville, Mildred Steffens and Mary Anne Steffens, both of Spring Creek, and Lee Campbell and husband, Joseph, of Spring Creek; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Edward Steffens; and two brothers, Clyde and Barry Brenizer.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with his brother Charles Steffens officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

