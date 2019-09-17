Mary L. Woods, 86 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Mary L. Woods, 86

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:00 am

Mary L. Woods, 86

Mary L. Woods passed unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 86 years young.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, and is survived by three of her siblings; Donny, Collen and Gary; five children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Professionally, she was a singer and keyboardist in a local band with her late husband Carl and guitarist Roy Stevenson, known as The Mary Carl Trio.

Mary was also involved in the antique trade for many years. She will be missed.

There will be a celebration of life gathering for friends and family at the Chapmanville Firehall on Sept. 28, at 1 p.m.

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 79%
Winds: NE at 5mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 50°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 49°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 74°/Low 50°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]