Mary L. Woods, 86

Mary L. Woods passed unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 86 years young.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, and is survived by three of her siblings; Donny, Collen and Gary; five children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Professionally, she was a singer and keyboardist in a local band with her late husband Carl and guitarist Roy Stevenson, known as The Mary Carl Trio.

Mary was also involved in the antique trade for many years. She will be missed.

There will be a celebration of life gathering for friends and family at the Chapmanville Firehall on Sept. 28, at 1 p.m.