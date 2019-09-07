Kenneth (Ken) “Buzz” Gary Young, 75, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Ken was born in Sewickley Valley Hospital on Aug. 1, 1944, son of the late James Kenneth Young and Lila McKean Young. He married his best friend, Lorraine Pfeifer, on Nov. 21, 1964, and she survives.

Ken was a regional manager of oil, gas and water quality for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He truly loved to work and garden. He enjoyed his winters in Florida, fishing, kayaking, hunting and shooting trap. More than anything, Ken enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and attend their sporting events. He was a member of the cemetery board, the Townville Borough Council, fire department, Masonic Lodge in Titusville, a social member of the Moose, Erie / Crawford Trap League, Sparta Sports Club and Black Ash Sportsmen’s Club.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Lorraine Young, of Townville; three sons, Michael Todd Young and his wife, Brenda, of Kernersville, North Carolina, Bradley Jay Young and his wife, Wanda, of Pittsburgh and Kevin Scott Young of Wallburg, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Abby and Aryn Young, Sidney and Dylan Young and Kyle and Vanessa Young; his sister, Shirley Lindsey, of Butler; and also many extended family members.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Lila Young.

Friends and family are invited to call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 33353 N. Main St., Townville, PA, 16360, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Townville United Methodist Church, 33729 N. Main St., Townville, PA, 16360, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, Meadville, PA, 16335; Townville Ambulance, 33441 N. Main St., P. O. box 6, Townville, PA, 16360, or to Townville United Methodist Church, 33729 N. Main St., Townville, PA, 16360.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ken’s Book of memories, at warrenfh.com.