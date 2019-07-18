Bradley J. Donovan, 65 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Bradley J. Donovan, 65

Posted: Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:00 am

Bradley J. Donovan, 65, of Centerville, was called away to heaven unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born on Oct. 27, 1953, in Titusville, son of the late James and Arlene Goodwill Donovan. He married his best friend and favorite breakfast date, Dolores Smith on April 9, 1977, she survives.  

Bradley proudly served in the United States Navy after graduating from high school.  He loved spending time with his family, puttering around on their hobby farm, teaching his grandsons how to work, how to enjoy life and most importantly, how to love and serve his Lord. Bradley was loved beyond words and left an amazing impact with everyone he met. He was truly involved with his family, especially his grandchildren.  

Survivors include his beloved wife, Dolores Donovan, of Centerville; daughters, Emily Kerr and her husband, Kyle, of Titusville; and Abbi Martin and her husband, John, of Titusville; grandchildren, Kaleb, Zachary, Benjamin, Levi, Joshua, Izannah and Lukas Kerr (and a new grandbaby due to arrive in March 2020), Curtis and Autum Martin; his sister, Carol Wyant, of Townville and two brothers, Art Donovan and his wife, Pam, of Titusville, and Jim Donovan and his wife, Colleen, of Union City.

In addition to his parents, Bradley was preceded in passing by his brother Bruce Donovan.

Friends and family are invited to call the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 33353 N. Main St., Townville,  on Monday, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. There will be a funeral service held there on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Raymond Fate officiating.  

Burial will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, c/o the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 544 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA, 16360.  

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Bradley’s Book of Memories, at warrenfh.com.

