Virginia I. Shorts, 88 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 5:00 am

Virginia I. Shorts, 88, of Meadville and formerly of Titusville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Marquette Hospice House.  She was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Titusville a daughter of Lester and Arlene August Dupont.

She married Willis Gene Shorts Nov. 29, 1947, and he preceded her in death June 30, 2017.

She assisted her husband in the operation of his business, Gene’s Economy Auto Service.

She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Deeter (Ralph), of Cooperstown, a grandson, Stephen Deeter (Amanda), and a great-granddaughter.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Titusville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc., 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, where memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Stocks

