Ciro Milo, 79 years of age, passed peacefully from this world, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 11:26 a.m., at Duke University Medical Center.

Ciro’s extraordinary life began in the Italian city of Naples, on Aug. 10, 1940. He was the youngest of four children, born to Pasquale and Nunzia Milo, during the second World War.

From the moment Ciro entered the world, his strength and abilities to survive were immediately developed and tested. He and his family were forced to hide in tunnels, seek refuge in churches, and carefully travel from one relative’s home, to the next, amidst the bombings that seemingly surrounded them.

The war finally ended, and Italy was liberated. During that time, his oldest sister, Antonietta, married William Clark, moved to the United States, and settled in a small Pennsylvania town.

In 1952, at the age of 12, Ciro, his sister Lucia, and father Pasquale followed their brother Luigi who migrated to the U.S. in 1950, and older sister, Antonetta, and mother, Nunziata, to Titusville, where Ciro’s father opened a restaurant named “Pasquale’s.” It was there that Ciro was introduced to what would eventually become one of his strong talents/passions: preparing and serving Italian cuisine in the company of family and friends.

During high school, Ciro spent most of his evenings and weekends, helping in the restaurant. Upon graduation, from St. Joseph Academy, in 1958, Ciro joined the U.S. Navy. While in the service, he met and then later married the love of his life, Sylvia Lee, of Hydetown. (Ironically, they met in the “chow line.”)

Ciro and Sylvia returned to Titusville, where he not only worked at Cyclops/Cytemp (28 years), but also relocated and reopened the family restaurant March of 1969. He mastered and perfected recipes that continue to be treasured, today. He had also been known to compete with his sister, Lucia, at preparing the specific dish of Genovese. (The family has yet to declare the winner.)

For 56 years, Ciro and Sylvia cooked, danced, laughed, sang, entertained and raised their four children — all of whom he was immensely proud of. The love he showed was constant, without measure and yet unique to each one of them.

He will be greatly missed, yet forever cherished. His legacy will continue through his dear wife, Sylvia, sister Lucia Foley, of Wilmington, Delaware; children Fawn Milo Feroz and husband, Frank, of Ahrensville, Pennsylvania, Ciro II and companion, Cheryl Cotter, of Front Royal, Virginia, Salvatore, of Wilmington North Carolina, and Antonio I, of Carolina Beach, North Carolina; grandchildren Chad and Katie Milo, of Pittsburgh, Antonio II, of Titusville, Britany Milo Bowes and companion, Guy, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Adrien, Priah and Gage, of Wilmington, North Carolina; great-grandchildren: Isabella, Caleb, Madalynn, Mia, Aria, Acelynn and Sylvia; as well as by all of his nieces and nephews of the Clark, Foley and Milo families and their children.

Ciro will certainly be remembered as being sharply dressed, with a smile that rivaled the brightest stars. He was known to some as beloved “husband,” “father,” “brother,” “uncle” and “nono,” but he was known to all as a kindhearted true gentleman, who welcomed everyone to be a part of the family.

Tradition, the importance of strong family roots, unconditional love, a wonderful sense of humor and perhaps holding the title of “Biggest Steeler Fan,” while serving his internationally acclaimed signature ravioli/fried pizza provided a perfect recipe for his beautiful life.

“Mangia bene, ridi spesso, ama molto; La vita è bella.”– Eat well, laugh often, love much; Life is beautiful.

Ciro will be honored with a celebration of his life both in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, on Aug. 17, 2019, at 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion, 1500 Bridge Barrier Road, Carolina Beach, North Carolina. (910) 458-4253.

A memorial Mass will take place on Aug. 24, at 9 a.m., with Father Packard at St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville.

For those unable to attend the mass on Saturday there will also be a memorial service prior to the Celebration of Life on Aug. 25, at the Pleasantville Fire Department, at 1 p.m., at 157 W. State St., Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations in Ciro’s name be made to St. Jude, the American Lung Association, or to the charity of your choice.