Pair of self goals contribute to Rockets 7-3 loss to Knights

Some defensive gaps, as well as a string of bad luck in the second half, led the Titusville Rockets boys soccer team to a 7-3 loss to the Eisenhower Knights on the road Wednesday in non-region action.

The match initially looked relatively promising for the Rockets, as Senior Nick Wright shot in a goal on a free kick and the defense managed to mostly limit Knight scoring attempts. By halftime, it was 2-1, and the game seemed like it would be a close with.

However, bad luck hit Titusville during the second half when Wright was taken out of the game on a yellow card for standing too close to a free kick. This left Wright out of the game for five minutes, and stymied the Rockets’ play.

“That kind of disrupted the flow of the game on our end, and boy did the roof collapse on us,” said Titusville coach Rich Whalen.

Within short order, the Knights went on an offensive that saw a string of goals scored in relatively short order. While the Rockets were able to bounce back somewhat once Wright returned to play, with the senior providing two assists to sophomore Sam Ruot, it was too little too late.

Worse yet for Titusville, the final point of the game was a self goal, accidentally knocked into the Rockets’ net by one of its own players. This was the second goal Titusville had scored on themselves during the course of the game.

Whalen called the loss “frustrating” and said that the team felt like the game was one they could win going into it.

Despite the loss, Whalen praised the efforts of goalie Joey Banner, whom he said played a solid defense despite the large number of goals.

“He played well,” the coach said. “It’s hard to give up seven goals and play well, but he did.”

Moving forward, Whalen said the team will try to strengthen its defenses. While many of the defenders have played well individually, the coach said they often have trouble working together.

“Our defense needs to really shore up and get really solid,” he said.

With the loss, the team falls to 1-5-1 overall in its season. The Rockets will return to play on Saturday against the West Forest Indians at home, at 11 a.m., in non-region action.

