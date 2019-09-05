Girard gets away from Titusville, 8-1 - Titusville Herald: Sports

Girard gets away from Titusville, 8-1

Posted: Thursday, September 5, 2019 5:00 am

Girard gets away from Titusville, 8-1 By Sean P. Ray Herald Staff Writer

Despite a promising first half, the Titusville Rockets boys soccer team were unable to keep up the steam in their season opener match against the Girard Yellow Jackets, falling 8-1.

“Strange game,” coach Richard Whalen said of the contest. “We were actually head 1-0, and it was 2-1 at halftime.”

While the Rockets were able to keep things competitive initially, Whalen said the team got worn out as play went on in the non-region game. With a young group of players, Whalen said the team is currently lacking depth, but still gave it their all.

He highlighted the efforts of Campbell Sines, who scored the first and so far only goal of the season for Titusville, as well as goalie Joey Banner.

“Despite giving up eight goals, he just made multiple good saves and played an overall good game,” Whalen said about Banner.

Moving forward, Whalen hopes to tighten up the team’s defense, as well as make the team a little more confident about play in the midfield. That area was where the Rockets most often lost control of the ball during the game, allowing the Yellow Jackets to make many attacks on goal.

However, the game did give several of the new players their first chance at playing a varsity game, something Whalen said is important to start building up skills for later in the season.

The Rockets will stay at home for a match against Grove City today.

“They have a really good program,” Whalen said. “We never know how good people are going to be at the start of the year, but I expect they’ll be a good team and provide a very stiff challenge.”

The game will start at 4 p.m.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, September 5, 2019 5:00 am.

