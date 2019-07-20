Betting on Himself: Titusville native Garry Gates feels 'fortunate' in 4th place finish at WSOP

Garry Gates placed a significant wager on himself when he moved out to Las Vegas in 2003 to pursue his dream of playing professional poker. That bet paid off, quite literally, when the Titusville native finished in fourth place at the 2019 World Series of Poker Main Event, earning a $3 million payout.

Gates, 37, would be the first one to tell you that his journey hasn’t always “looked pretty.” Like with any collection of life experiences, Gates has had his fair shares and ups and downs. However, the lows have proven to be worth it for Gates, who made it just three steps away from the precipice of the poker world a few days ago.

“It feels like my body is finally coming to from it all,” Gates said on Thursday afternoon after getting his first full-night’s sleep in days. “The whole thing was just surreal and I’m a very happy man right now.”

Check out Saturday's edition of the Titusville Herald for the full story.