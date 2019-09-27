Each team claims a win

It was a night of equal opportunity for Titusville Area Youth Football, as each team was able to claim a win throughout play on Wednesday.

Red Ramblers 6,

Green Hornets 0

After their game was cancelled during the last night of play on Sept. 11 due to poor weather, the Red Ramblers and the Green Hornets finally got a chance to face off. The Hornets kicked off the ball, with the Ramblers catching it at the 15-yard-line.

The red team went right on the attack with a successive gains on each down. Jaydin O’Neill started off with a 5-yard run, followed by a further 13-yard, 28-yard and 8-yard charges by Ian Stearns.

While a holding penalty put the Ramblers advance in a bit of a bind, Stearns got right up near the end zone with a 29-yard push. He muscled his way through the Hornet defenses on the next down to just barely make it in for the touchdown, though the extra point was stopped.

However, that one touchdown would end up being all the Ramblers would need to win the game. The red team was able to stymie the Hornet attack, despite efforts by Parker Miller to get the ball down the field.

The Ramblers managed to get a turnover and regain possession of the ball, though this possession would not end up yielding enough yardage to gain a first down. Hornet Ian Whitman even managed to sack Rambler Aaron Burrows in the back field for a loss on yards, which was followed by a punt back to the Hornets.

However, the green team wouldn’t have the ball for long, as on their second down, Rambler Coleman Knapp snagged a Hornet pass out of the air for an interception. The Ramblers’ next possession managed to mostly run out the clock, with the Hornets unable to score a touchdown once they got the ball back before time was up.

Golden Eagles 7,

Red Ramblers 0

Looking for revenge after the Ramblers broke their perfect record during the last session of play, the Golden Eagles took to the field. The gold team wasted no time, keeping the Ramblers largely contained on their first possession to force a 35-yard punt that was picked up by Eagle Bennett Covell at the 35-yard line.

Covell partnered with Bryce Colburn to move the ball up for the Eagles with some slight gains, which was followed up by a 16-yard run from Jack Saxton. This would be paired with a 15-yard push from Saxton to get the Eagles within striking distance, and then a touchdown run by him to get the Eagles on the board. Covell made the conversion to add a little insurance for the gold team.

Just like the first game, that one touchdown would turn out to be everything the Eagles needed to win. While Rambler O’Neill posted an impressive 20-yard dash, a subsequent fumble allowed the gold team to wrestle back control of the ball. To the Rambler’s credit, however, they didn’t allow the Eagles to hold on to the ball for lone, as Parker Davenport intercepted a throw to get things back on track fo for the red team.

The possession saw losses for the Ramblers, as luck didn’t seem to be on their side. In short order, they were made to punt back to the Eagles. The gold team would hold on to the ball for the remainder of the game, and while they weren’t able to find the end zone before time ended, they didn’t need to thanks to their earlier touchdown.

Green Hornets 6,

Golden Eagles 0

If the Eagles wanted to complete their revenge, however, they would also need to triumph over the Green Hornets as well. While their Sept. 11 game was cut short by rain, the Hornets still claimed a shutout victory over the Eagles as there were only a few minutes left of play when rain brought an end to the affair. It was the first victory for the Hornets of the season.

It would not, however, end up being the last, as the Hornets managed to once more defeat the Eagles with, just as the other games on Wednesday, a single touchdown.

The Hornets came out strong, though with some no-gain downs sprinkled throughout. Miller pushed action up with a 25-yard spring that was shortly followed by a further 36-yard gain by Aaron Vogus. Two downs later, and on a fourth down that would have forced a turnover, Vogus managed to push through to the end zone to score for the Hornets.

The Hornets were able to keep the Eagles to only single digit yard gains over their possession to retake the ball. However, the Eagles were able to return the favor and do much the same, as neither team managed to gain much headway in the face of the other’s defense.

While Eagle Cole Averill made an effort, the gold team couldn’t find the end zone on their following possession, and they were forced to punt. Parker Servey kicked the ball 25 yards down the field, and while the gold team managed to keep the Hornets away from the end zone, they couldn’t translate their defensive success into a touchdown.

The Green Hornets, Golden Eagles and Red Ramblers will return to play on Oct. 2. The games will start out at 6 p.m. with the Ramblers taking on the Hornets. The green team will stay on the field to face the Eagles, and the night will close out with the Eagles against the Ramblers.

