Former Titusville Rocket JJ Bleday signs with Marlins

Posted: Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00 pm

Posted: Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00 pm

Former Titusville Rocket JJ Bleday signs with Marlins Associated Press

MIAMI — Vanderbilt outfielder J.J. Bleday, the fourth overall pick in last month's amateur draft, agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins that includes a $6.67 million signing bonus.

The deal signed Friday was just above the $6,664,000 slot value for the No. 4 pick. Bleday took part in batting practice before the game.

"It's been great," Bleday said. "This city does a good job in welcoming in young players and young athletes. It's fun to be a part of, the weather is great, the city is great. It's just a great experience."

Bleday and Missouri outfielder Kameron Misner had been the only players among the top 200 draft picks without agreements going into the final day for players to reach deals, a deadline that applies only to players with remaining college eligibility.

"It's an exciting day for us as an organization," Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter said. "We want to infuse our organization with as much talent as we possibly can. J.J. had arguably the best season in college baseball. You're talking about a guy that hits for power, hits for average, has played in some games with a lot of pressure and he's performed, so we are extremely excited to have him as a part of the organization."

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:00 pm.

