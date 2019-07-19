Titusville falls to Harborcreek 12-7 as season comes to an end - Titusville Herald: Sports

Titusville falls to Harborcreek 12-7 as season comes to an end

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 19, 2019 3:00 am

Titusville falls to Harborcreek 12-7 as season comes to an end By Zack Borland Herald Sports Editor TitusvilleHerald.com | 0 comments

GUYS MILLS — After racking up just two hits in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory against DuBois, Titusville was looking to find more offense on Thursday in their second elimination game in as many days in the PA Section 1 Junior League Tournament at Jake Boyle Memorial Field.

Titusville pounded out seven hits on the attack and were led by Nate Stearns, who plated five runs and was a home run short of hitting for the cycle. However, Harborcreek’s offense came to life in the later innings and rallied to end Titusville’s season in Thursday’s 12-7 contest.

After being no-hit for the first two frames, the District 3 champions sporting orange jerseys rallied for one run or more in their final four chances at the dish en route to earning a spot in today’s Section 1 championship contest against Tri-Boro. Harborcreek must defeat the District 1 champions twice today to earn the title, starting with the opener at 3 p.m.

However from the start, it appeared that Titusville had the early momentum toward taking the spot in the championship bout.

For the full story, check out Friday's edition of the Titusville Herald, online on the e-edition, or at a newsstand near you.

Posted in , , on Friday, July 19, 2019 3:00 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
77°
Humidity: 88%
Winds: SW at 8mph
Feels Like: 77°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 92°/Low 72°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

sunday

weather
High 85°/Low 65°
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]