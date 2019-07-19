Titusville falls to Harborcreek 12-7 as season comes to an end

GUYS MILLS — After racking up just two hits in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory against DuBois, Titusville was looking to find more offense on Thursday in their second elimination game in as many days in the PA Section 1 Junior League Tournament at Jake Boyle Memorial Field.

Titusville pounded out seven hits on the attack and were led by Nate Stearns, who plated five runs and was a home run short of hitting for the cycle. However, Harborcreek’s offense came to life in the later innings and rallied to end Titusville’s season in Thursday’s 12-7 contest.

After being no-hit for the first two frames, the District 3 champions sporting orange jerseys rallied for one run or more in their final four chances at the dish en route to earning a spot in today’s Section 1 championship contest against Tri-Boro. Harborcreek must defeat the District 1 champions twice today to earn the title, starting with the opener at 3 p.m.

However from the start, it appeared that Titusville had the early momentum toward taking the spot in the championship bout.

