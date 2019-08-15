Dare Devils Claim Victory - Titusville Herald: Sports

Dare Devils Claim Victory

Posted: Thursday, August 15, 2019 5:00 am

Dare Devils Claim Victory By Zack Borland Herald Sports Editor TitusvilleHerald.com | 0 comments

The Titusville Dare Devils traveling baseball organization wrapped up its first year of existence with a 12U tournament victory at Cochranton on Sunday.

Titusville opened up the tournament with a 7-5 victory over General McLane before defeating Penn-Ohio, 7-1, to set a rematch against General McLane in the semifinal round. The Dare Devils repeated their earlier success with a 7-0 shutout of General McLane to reach the final against Lakeview.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the third inning, Titusville rallied for four runs to take a three-run lead. The last two hitters in the Titusville batting order, Gavin Stephens and Dominic Fonzo, started the frame with a double and walk, respectively. Elijah Brosius and Casey Rybak followed with back-to-back singles, as all four runners came around the score during the attack.

After Lakeview got one of those runs back in their at-bat in the third, Titusville responded with a tally in the top of the fourth. Ian McDonald roped a one-out single and later scored which completed the scoring in the Dare Devils’ 5-2 victory.

Brosius and Rybak worked the mound for Titusville in the title tilt. The duo combined to strike out seven hitters.

“It was great experience for our kids, and it was a total team effort,” Dare Devils coach Phil Knapp said. “We had great pitching in last game, and it was probably best i’ve seen all year from (Brosius and Rybak). As far as hitting the ball and getting runs, we really won the tournament because our bottom end of our lineup was stronger than everyone else’s.”

Sunday’s tournament title was the second for the 12U team out of the seven tournaments the team competed in during the 2019 season. The Dare Devils also claimed first place in the Kinzua Sluggers Summer Slam Tournament on July 21.

Titusville also fielded teams in the 10U, 11U, 13U and 16U age groups. The Dare Devils look to field the same teams and possibly more for the upcoming 2020 season.

