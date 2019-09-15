Maplewood routs Cambridge Springs, 41-0, in homecoming game

GUYS MILLS — So far this season, the only thing that has slowed the Maplewood Tigers down has been themselves. With a 41-0 rout of the visiting Cambridge Springs Blue Devils, the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season and pleased their fans to kick off homecoming weekend.

Maplewood overcame offensive turnovers on lost fumbles to finish with 529 total yards of offense and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Tigers defense limited the Blue Devils to just one first down en route to its third shutout of the season.

“I never like homecoming because it’s not fun for a football coach,” Maplewood coach Bryan Borkovich said. “All that stuff is just a distraction, but we were okay. I wanted to make sure we came out and play like we could, and we did eventually. We just have to be careful with the ball, and tuck it away.”

Tigers quarterback JD McFadden was 9 of 14 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns, while Kaleb Donor rushed for 161 yards and two scores on 13 carries. Levi Butryn, Jesse McFadden, Clay Cox and Kelis Joliet were on receiving end of JD McFadden’s touchdown passes as Maplewood put the game well out of reach before halftime.

Maplewood began the game with the football and immediately found success on a three-play, 59-yard drive to the end zone. Following an 8-yard run by Donor, JD McFadden hooked up with Cox on a 35-yard pass down the right sideline in which Cox displayed his concentration by hauling in the reception after an initial bobble. Levi Butryn crossed the goal line for six points on the next play on a 16-yard pass from JD McFadden just under two minutes into the contest.

Following a three-and-out by the Blue Devils offense, Maplewood went back to work with the football and moved the chains a couple of times before it suffered its first set back. Jesse McFadden snagged a 20-yard reception on a 3rd-and-4 play from the Maplewood 47 before the ball was punched out by the Cambridge Springs defense and recovered by Blue Devils defender Kaiden Boozer.

However, the Maplewood defense stood its ground on the its next series. Cambridge Springs eventually lost 8 yards before being forced to punt again.

Maplewood found its rhythm from there, scoring touchdowns on its next five possessions.

“It’s kind have been like that all year,” Borkovich said. “We start out slow. The guys know what they are capable of. It’s a great group. They kind of snap out of it and go. We just have to get there sooner.”

Levi Butryn’s 44-yard reception on the opening play of the ensuing drive helped set up Jesse McFadden’s 8-yard touchdown catch. Before the end of the first quarter, Clay Cox caught a 49-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers ahead 21-0.

In the second frame, a 24-yard run by Jesse McFadden spurred Kaleb Donor’s 7-yard dash across the goal line. A few minutes later, Joliet caught an 11-yard pass on 4th-and-9 from the Cambridge Springs 11 for a touchdown and his first reception of the season.

Donor rounded out the scoring on a 52-yard run that mirrored a game of pinball. After breaking through the line of scrimmage, Donor bounced off a collision with Cambridge Springs’ 6-foot, 3-inch senior Trenton Wheeler, and sprung forward toward the middle of the field, where he found daylight to the end zone with just over two minutes left in the half.

“It was energetic,” Donor said of playing on homecoming weekend. “When we came out, everyone down in the locker room was ready. No one wanted to sit there and wait. Everyone wanted to get on the field and catch passes, have the football in their hands and get touchdowns.”

Everyone, including the Maplewood defense, was up for the task.

The Tigers limited Cambridge Springs to just 19 total yards of offense throughout the contest, and made life miserable for Blue Devils quarterback Wheeler. The Maplewood secondary forced Wheeler to finish just 5 of 18 passing for 28 yards, as Jesse McFadden and Connor Palmiero deflected a pass apiece. Joey King record two tackles for loss, while Ben Gilberto forced two fumbles and recorded one of two Maplewood sacks.

“We’ve been working toward what we are this year for a long time,” said Maplewood senior linebacker Shawn Weigle, who also sacked Wheeler once. “Our defense just keeps getting better every single week. We’re not used to getting shutouts, although it’s always been our goal. This year we are finally doing it.”

Up next

Maplewood (4-0 overall, 2-0 Region 2) will host Reynolds (4-0 overall, 1-0 Region 1) in a non-region contest. It’s the first matchup since last year’s District 10 Class 1A Quarterfinal in which the Tigers fell 36-0 after JD McFadden left the game in the first quarter with an injury.

“There’s no love lost there, and we just have to keep our heads,” Borkovich said. “That’s a good team. We played them twice last year, so anytime you’re playing a team three times in that little of a time span you kind of get after it. We have to be ready mentally and have a good week of practice.”