Youth Football Season Kicks Off

Wednesday marked the opening of the 2019 Titusville Youth Football season, as the Golden Eagles, Red Ramblers and Green Hornets returned to Carter Field for another year of tackles and touchdowns.

In the inaugural games, the Golden Eagles came out on top overall, winning both of their matches. The Red Ramblers managed to beat the Green Hornets, but fell short against the Eagles.

Golden Eagles 21,

Green Hornets 7

The season began with a match between the Green Hornets, acting as the home team, and the Golden Eagles, who were listed on the score board as the visitors. The Eagles kicked off to the Hornets, who received it at the 40-yard line.

However, the first two downs weren’t kind to the Hornets, who incurred no gain on their first chance with the ball, and a loss of two yards on the second. Hornet Parker Miller managed to gain some distance on the third down with a five yard carry, but it wasn’t enough to get a first down.

The Hornets punted back to the Eagles, who wasted no time in marching up the field. After an overhead snap brought the ball to the 25-yard line, Eagle Jack Saxton brought it as close as it could go without scoring, getting stopped only 1 yard away from the end zone. Bennet Covell snuck the ball in on the next down, with Saxton following up with a 1 point conversion to bring the score 7-0 at 5:11 in the first half.

The Eagles didn’t have to wait long for their next touchdown, as they managed to recover their own kick at the 45-yard line to reclaim possession. A pass and run from Covell to Eagle Teegan Perrin on the next down managed to completely close the distance and reach the end zone. Perrin worked his way in for a 1 point conversion, putting the Eagles up 14-0.

Looking to close the gap, the Hornets received the Eagles’ kick at the 30-yard line. However, they once more found their advance stymied, and were forced to punt once more, with the Eagles receiving at 45 yards.

The Eagles made small progress on their first down with a 5-yard pass from Covell to Bryce Colburn. The second down saw much more yardage, with a 25 yard run by Perrin pushing action up the field. Perrin ran in a touchdown on the next down, followed by a 1 point conversion to bring the score to 21-0 at the end of the first half.

The situation was looking dicey for the Hornets in the second half, but a hero pulled through for the team. Following a carry by Samuel Prenatt for a first down, John Reed burst for a 55-yard run to put the Hornets up on the board. Prenatt then made the 1 point conversion, making the score 21-7.

The Hornets were able to minimize the Eagles’ charge on the next possession, limiting them to a total of 27 yards before regaining the ball. The clock ran out before another touchdown could be scored, bringing a close to the game in the Eagles’ favor.

Red Ramblers 14,

Green Hornets 0

The Green Hornets stayed on the field to face off against the Red Ramblers, with the hornets taking the opening punt on the 30-yard line. Hornet Miller burst for a 30-yard run on the next down, only stopped by Ramblers Parker Davenport and Jaydin O’Neill. However, the Hornets were unable to make any gains on their next two downs, and found themselves punting once more.

The Ramblers recovered the punt at the 40-yard line. In a night that seemed to have a lot of long runs, Rambler Ian Stearns contributed with a 50-yard run to score the Ramblers’ first touchdown of the season. Tanner Wolfkiel made good on the extra point, bringing it to 7-0.

Getting the ball one more, Stearns scored a second touchdown for the Ramblers soon after following a 24-yard run. He also got the extra point, putting the score at 14-0.

The Ramblers kept the Hornets mostly contained on the next possession, despite the efforts of Prenatt. Upon getting the ball back, Rambler Evan Donovan charged for a 20-yard carry. This was followed by a 7-yard carry by Donovan and a small gain made by Burrows, but it wasn’t enough to reach the end of the field before the game clock ran out.

Golden Eagles 12,

Red Ramblers 0

After a break from play, the Golden Eagles returned to the field to take on the Red Ramblers to see who would come away with the most wins on the first day.

The Ramblers received the punt, with Davenport catching it at the 45-yard line. While Rambler Brody porter managed a 2-yard carry on the second down, the next down saw no gain. Stearns tried to break through, managing to go 7 yards before being brought down by Perrin, forcing the red team to punt.

Covell caught the kick at the 20-yard line for the Eagles, and quickly followed up with a touchdown. Perrin managed another big run for the night, going 63 yards to put up the first few points of the game, though no conversion was managed.

The Ramblers ran into some bad luck on their next possession, with a carry by Wolfkiel resulting in a loss of yardage and Stearns earning a penalty flag for holding. On a fourth down with no end zone in sight, the Ramblers punted back over to the Eagles. After a Rambler penalty that forced a second punt, the Eagles received the kick on the 40-yard line.

Perrin went for another long sprint, taking a 60-yard dash for another touchdown. No conversion was earned, putting the score at 12-0 in the Eagles’ advantage.

Looking to find their way to the score board, the Ramblers pushed hard on their next possession after receiving on the 35-yard line. Eagle defenses seemed impenetrable, however, with Stearns and Knopp combining for only 11 yards across two downs before the Eagles recovered the ball.

Eagle Brody Sellen pushed for a 10-yard run before Burrows managed to bring him down, with Kyler Madden following with an additional 5 yards. This wasn’t enough to earn a first down, and the Ramblers got the ball back on a turnover on downs.

Burrows searched for ways through the Eagle lines, but found himself stopped by Parker Servey and then Perrin. With no gain in the third down, the Ramblers punted once more, the Eagles catching at the 45-yard line.

The gold team made some process, with Cole Averill putting up 7 yards, but game time ran out and brought play to a close.

Titusville Youth Football returns next Sept. 4. The Ramblers and Eagles will kick things off at 6 p.m., with the Hornets taking on the Ramblers next. The game will close out with the Eagles and the Hornets.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.