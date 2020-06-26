The children of William Wakefield and Rhetha (Steadman) Wakefield are pleased to announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Bill and Rhetha were married on June 26, 1970 by Reverend Lloyd Chelton at Hydetown Methodist Church.
They have two daughters; Kristen (Robert) Forkl and Kathy (Brian) Lane, and two grandchildren; Brad Forkl and Alex Lane.
Bill and Rhetha reside in the Titusville area where Bill was employed by Cytemp Specialty Steel for 33 years until he retired as Manager of Operations in 2000. In their free time, they enjoy spending time with family and friends and traveling. They have celebrated other anniversaries with trips to the Bahamas and Hawaii.
The entire family congratulates the couple and expresses their love.
