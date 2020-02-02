Emily Williams to wed Ryan Caldwell

Ryan Caldwell, of Titusville, and Emily Williams, of Meadville, have announced their engagement and upcoming wedding date.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Brian and Jerrie Williams of Conneautville. She is a graduate of Conneaut Area High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
The groom is the son of Tom and Renee Caldwell of Titusville. He is a graduate of Titusville High School and the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
The couple is planning a summer wedding on July 18.
