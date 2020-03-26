Donald M. Booth, Sr., 82, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday evening, March 25, 2020 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Don was born on Aug. 18, 1937 in Titusville, a son of the late Howard and Hilda Larson Booth. He was married to Ellen Shaffer on June 28, 1958 in Titusville.
Don was owner of Don’s Body Shop from 1975 until his retirement. He had previously been employed at the former Jones Bros. Buick Cadillac Garage and at Reed Pontiac Cadillac in Titusville.
Don was a member of the Hydetown Baptist Church. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing and bowling. He and Ellen enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years.
Don is survived by his wife, of Titusville, and four children; Marsha D. Regel and husband, Kenneth, of South Williamsport, Donald M. Booth, Jr., David A. Booth and Joseph D. Booth, all of Titusville; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Booth and wife, Grace, of Erie; a sister, Betty Conners,of Speedway, Indiana and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Bigley.
No public calling hours will be observed. A private memorial service will be conducted for the family.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Hydetown Baptist Church, 12749 Main St. Hydetown, Pa. 16328.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
