Welcome to the Veterans Corner.
Adaptive housing bill now law
Last week, the president signed into law VFW-supported H.R. 3504, the Ryan Kules and Paul Benne Specially Adaptive Housing Improvement Act of 2019. The new law will provide enhancements to the VA’s Specially Adapted Housing program by increasing the number of grants awarded, raising the dollar amount of the individual grants and expanding the number of times qualified veterans can use a housing grant. This change will help certain severely-disabled veterans purchase adaptive homes or upgrade existing homes to meet their specific needs for daily living activities. The VFW applauds the passage of this important bill, which will greatly benefit veterans.
The VA prepares
to welcome back volunteers
The VA announced this week plans to gradually and safely reintroduce volunteers to its health care facilities. Most volunteer activities have been paused to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some volunteer roles may be modified or performed virtually. Individual VA facilities will tailor the reintegration of volunteers based on the facilities’ operational needs and the volunteers’ abilities.
Arlington Cemetery
releases new program
Arlington National Cemetery announced the release of its new education program, which has resources for elementary, middle and high school students, as well as for lifelong learners. This program aims to showcase the diverse history of the United States by honoring the sacrifices and lives of those buried at Arlington, to support remembrance of past military conflicts and to encourage personal connections to America’s diverse history.
The program currently has three modules –– the African American Experience, the Spanish American War and Exploring Arlington, with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier coming soon. This program also includes curated readings and walking tours with the option of virtually exploring the cemetery.
Complete the Airborne
Hazards and Open
Burn Pit Registry
All veterans who served in eligible locations should include their information in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pits Registry. Participation in the registry is very important as it will allow the VA to track burn pit exposure and draw inferences regarding associated adverse health effects. Exposure to burn pits may be associated with respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).
Recently, the VA stated that veterans with underlying respiratory conditions may be at greater risk for developing complications related to COVID-19. Service members and veterans who have already signed up for the registry should make sure that their contact information, phone number, address and email are up-to-date.
POW/MIA update
— Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Charles D. Miller, 19, of Albany, Indiana, was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio. Miller will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. The date has yet to be determined.
— Army Sgt. James N. Stryker, 20, was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on May 18, 1951, when the enemy attacked his unit near Han’gye, South Korea. He was not officially declared dead until after the Armistice was signed July 27, 1953. Interment services are pending.
Till next week, praying for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.