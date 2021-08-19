Usually when you hear that a bus is full, that phrase is met with consternation, as one has to wait for the next to arrive.
When it comes to the United Way of the Titusville Region, those words are music to the ears. The United Way recently announced the start of its “Stuff the Bus” campaign project.
The group has become creative this year when it comes to promoting Stuff the Bus, even turning the bus into the Magic School Bus, fit with it’s own Miss Frizzle. They are also planning a backpack pick up party.
The program is for kids aged from kindergarten to fifth grade. Currently, according to Chief Professional Officer of the United Way Terri Wig, there is a need for kleenex/tissues, hand sanitizer and socks and underwear.
To end the program, the United Way and Titusville Council on the Arts are teaming up to provide both supplies and entertainment for the kids. On Aug. 25, starting at 7 p.m., kids can pick up their backpacks before a movie in the park starts at 8:30. Besides the Disney movie “Onward,” the football team will also be in attendance to provide activities for the kids. The Rotary Club will provide free movie snacks.
To participate in the Stuff the Bus program, students must be preregistered through 2-1-1.
This year’s process will differ from last year’s and also that of years past. This year will offer an in-person pickup, that also acts like back to school shopping. There will not be any pre-filled backpacks assigned to the kids. They get to choose what they want.
The Stuff the Bus project, according Wig, is the first that the THS Student United Way does for the year. It allows them to get their feet wet, and also to get creative.
“It shows the young people that they can be leaders and care for their community,” she said. Wig said that when they were brainstorming years ago, this program really fit. “It’s kids helping kids,” she said.
Student United Way Director Alexa Drake said that the group was excited to be apart of the project.
“It’s a really rewarding club,” she said. Drake likes that they are really able to see a difference when they try to help.
The Stuff the Bus campaign collects pens and pencils, crayons, glue/gluesticks, highlighters, markers, kleenex/tissues, hand sanitizer, colored pencils, calculators, rulers, erasers, notebooks, backpacks and socks and underwear for kids aged 4-6.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 20 to reserve a backpack.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
