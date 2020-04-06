The Crawford County Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued an advisory about the dangers of outdoor burning when conditions are dry and windy.
DPS states that, to the department's knowledge, no burning bans have been issued by municipalities in Crawford County. While burning bans have not been issued, many municipalities have regulations regarding outdoor burning. Anyone unsure about their municipality's policy should contact them for information.
DPS reminds county residents that during this time of year with conditions being dry, plenty of dead vegetation and a brisk wind often result in grass, field, brush and woods fires. Fires can spread to structures and vehicles.
So far this spring there have been numerous grass fires throughout Crawford County. In years past vehicles and buildings have caught fire and residents were hurt from fires that they intentionally set that got away from them. The best way to avoid these types of fires is to refrain from burning outside until it has “greened up.” Under no circumstances should anyone leave fires burning unattended.
