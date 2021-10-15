The First Presbyterian Church, located on East Walnut Street in Titusville, is opening it’s doors today to start its four-part midweek program for people of all ages.
Starting today, and running every other week until Dec. 9, the church is offering free food, worship, music, recreation and activities and spiritual formation and Christian education. The event starts at 6 p.m. and all are welcome.
The Table is a series where the church hopes that not only their own members, but people in the community can come together, eat, talk and learn. The event is open to everyone and the church hopes that families, senior adults and young people will take the opportunity to have a good meal and discussion. There is something to do for the whole family.
The event will feature four different prongs being led by different teams from the church. The meal will be prepared by Terry Davitt and his team. The worship will feature music from Nathaniel Licht and his team. The recreation will be carried out by Tom Newcombe and his team and the spiritual formation will be lead by Pastor Dr. Vaughan Smith.
“The Table is where everyone is welcome,” said Tom Newcombe, director of Senior Adult and Youth Ministries at First Presbyterian Churc., “We want to gather not only congregation, but people in the community who need a place to be on Thursday nights.
The schedule for The Table is as follows: Thursday, Oct. 14; Tuesday, Oct. 26; Thursday, Nov. 11; Tuesday, Nov.23 and Thursday, Dec. 9.
For more information on The Table, Newcombe asks that you contact the church at (814) 827-3665.
