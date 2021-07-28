OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — The Oil Creek, Crawford County Township Supervisors Thursday night held their first meeting since flooding on the Saturday and Tuesday before had wreaked havoc on township roads, and affected some residences.
In attendance at the meeting were Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry and Crawford County Department of Public Safety Operations and Training Officer Don Bovard. The supervisors and county officials talked about the storm, and how they can help Oil Creek Township residents recover.
On Saturday, July 17, heavy rain fell across the Titusville area, causing severe flooding. During the Saturday flooding, several roads in Oil Creek township turned into rivers, flowing down the dirt and gravel roads causing ruts and unpassable sections.
The township road crew worked overtime after the flooding to help restore the roads to their original condition. Between the flooding on Saturday, and the subsequent flooding three days later, the township laid down more than 900 tons of gravel onto their roads, at a cost of roughly $7,500.
All that gravel, unfortunately, worked against the township on Tuesday, when more flooding caused it to tumble down the hills it had been put down on. Some roads hit the hardest in the township were McKinney Road, Foote Road, Keyes Road and Sutton Road.
Now that the township has spent so much on the gravel, somewhat in vain, the focus is on how to prevent this deterioration from happening again.
Nearby Gaswell Road managed to escape the flood with little damage. The supervisors said that Gaswell Road is one that the township had recently revamped, putting in drainage pipes and crossover pipes to help it avoid water damage and erosion.
The supervisors would like to see similar work done on the roads which faced the worst damage, to protect them from flooding in the future. The gravel not only impacted motorists, but also some homeowners.
One resident in attendance lives at the bottom of one of Oil Creek’s hills. She said her yard, which she tries to keep in good condition, is covered in gravel and mud. She also said she had seen her neighbor with a large cardboard box outside the home.
They had flooding inside the home, and may have needed to replace a furnace or boiler. Commissioner Henry said that new boiler or furnace is something that the county could help pay for through Act 137 money that has been made available to help county residents.
Henry told the supervisors that the county government is giving them “every avenue we have” to help support the township residents. He said for mitigation efforts, or more large scale projects, that the “wheels of government move slowly,” but that the Act 137 funds should help residents get the support they need in a more timely manner.
Other costs that the county funds could help with, according to Henry, are if you had to go get a sump pump for a flooded basement, or needed to purchase sandbags. If residents contact the Department of Public Safety, they may be eligible for reimbursement for said costs.
During the meeting, Bovard said that it is good that the township had passed the hazard mitigation plan and had submitted projects. Those projects can now be awarded PEMA funds for hazard mitigation.
He said that there is limited money, and that for the township, there was a lot to do. He did say that the county would look at helping the township, and that “we are all on the same team.”
Meeting notes
—The township is looking to hire a part time public works driver to assist their team. The driver would allow the public works team to be more efficient, and allow the crews to potentially split up and have both groups operate machinery.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.