Meth, marijuana and cash seized in police search

Titusville police seized an ounce of methamphetamine and two pounds of marijuana from a local residence Sunday night.
According to a press release from the department, six individually packaged baggies of methamphetamine, eight large bags of marijuana, and $2,181 in cash were found at 313 N. Martin Street at 8:09 p.m. as part of an illegal narcotics investigation.
Police also found two digital scales, unused packaging baggies, syringes and other pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Todd Eugene Green, 53, of Titusville, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Green was committed to the Crawford County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.
Titusville Police were assisted by the Cambridge Springs K-9 unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.