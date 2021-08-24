Sandra Irene Decker, 75, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center.
Sandra was born on March 24, 1946 in London, England, a daughter of the late Irvin J. Kiehl Jr. and Muriel Davies Kiehl. She was formerly married to Robert Decker, who preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2019.
Sandra had attended Rocky Grove School until the eighth grade, finishing her schooling later in England.
Sandra was well known for her cooking and waitressing at many of the local restaurants, which included Sam’s Restaurant, Mark Anthony’s, Perkins, Family Ties and the Colonel Drake Hotel. She had also been a volunteer for 20 years at the Titusville Area Food Bank as executive assistant to the director.
She was a member of both the American Legion and VFW Ladies Auxiliaries, as well as a former member of the Titusville Moose Club. She was a community volunteer for many years.
Sandra is survived by her companion of 26 years, Thomas Decker, of Titusville; her stepmother, Janet Kiehl, of Titusville; five children, Edward Lamb, of Titusville, Robert Lamb and wife, Amy, of Waterloo, New York, Steven Lamb, of Titusville, Tammy Bryan, of Oil City, and Jodi Cole and husband, Bill, of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Edward Lamb II and wife, Kiara, Kayli Wagner, Nicholas Lamb and wife, Anneke, Zachary Lamb, Chloe Decker, Paige Atkins, Dylan Cole and wife, McKenna, Devin Cole and Dalton Cole; two great-grandchildren, Kinlee and Jani Lamb; two brothers, Kenneth Kiehl and wife, Janice, of New Hampshire, and Phillip Kiehl and wife, Mary, of Milton Keynes, England; two sisters, Barbara Lilley, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Lea Roseman and husband, of Pleasantville; several nieces, nephews and cousins; her long-time friend, Nancy Shaw, of Titusville; Fay and friends at the Titusville Food Bank; and special friends, Carol Hauptman and Iola Gustafson, and Missy Stefaniszyn, who helped her at home.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Decker.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted.
Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Titusville Area Food Bank, 134 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
