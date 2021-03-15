By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
SAEGERTOWN — The PENNCREST School District board of directors discussed a grant the district received from the Department of Education during their work session on Monday night.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool made a point to thank State Senator Michele Brooks, saying she was “instrumental” in securing the $50,000 grant.
The funds will allow Maplewood, Saegertown and Cambridge Springs high schools to purchase equipment for their technology education departments.
According to the grant application, the school board will vote to approve the grant in April.
The proposed grant, titled the Investment in Career Ready Technology Education, will allow the three high schools to provide their students with a “variety of new equipment to enhance learning opportunities.”
According to the program description, on average, 50% of PENNCREST students will enter the manufacturing workforce or enroll in a local technical school.
The goal of the program is to expose current PENNCREST students to “a variety of equipment, processes, techniques and manufacturing concepts utilized by local business.”
The importance of providing students with real- world job training was understood by all involved.
Senator Brooks, speaking to the importance of the grant to area students said, “This funding, which will be used as an investment in career readiness, whether that pathway is college, a technical school, a manufacturing job, or another opportunity.”
Brooks also believes that the new equipment will allow area students to not only be prepared for the current job market, but to have skills that will only continue to become more and more relevant.
“It is vitally important that our students are prepared for the job needs of not only today, but tomorrow,” she said.
The grant will allow the technology education departments to review current equipment and determine where there are equipment voids.
The grant application states that the incorporation of the new equipment and materials will “benefit all Technology Education courses and every secondary PENNCREST student.”
More than 1200 students will directly benefit from the project.
The three high schools will share in the grant funds. In the budget narrative, it shows that the funds have been calculated out to purchase specific equipment for the schools.
Currently, Maplewood is projected to receive $15,706 in the form of two machines and necessary accessories. For the next school year, technology education students at Maplewood can expect to use a Glow Forge Pro 3D laser printer for $5,995 and a Shark HD CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Router for $6,700 and necessary cutting heads for an additional $3,011.
The hope is that this equipment will allow students to gain real-world experience and become more employable for local businesses in need of skilled workers.
