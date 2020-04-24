MEADVILLE – The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Crawford County increased to 19 on Thursday.
Titusville’s Emergency Alert System sent a message via text and email on Thursday afternoon stating that Titusville Area Hospital had conducted a total of 145 tests for COVID-19. A total of 135 of those tests were negative, with two positive and eight pending.
Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday night his detailed plan for reopening the commonwealth with a targeted May 8 start. The administration will categorize reopening into three phases; red, yellow and green, according to Wolf’s plan on governor.pa.gov. Phases will be assigned based on conditions in a county, counties or region.
The administration will first study conditions in the north-central and northwest regions with a target of moving from red to yellow on May 8. Additional monitoring will take place and direction will be provided in the next week.
The red phase, which currently applies to the entire state, has the purpose of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 through strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business and school closures and building safety protocols.
As regions or counties move into the yellow phase, some restrictions on work and social interaction will ease while others, such as closures of schools, gyms and other indoor recreation centers, as well as limitations around large gatherings, remain in place. The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.
The green phase eases most restrictions by lifting the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health. While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.
The Crawford County Commissioners said that Crawford County had not yet been formally notified whether the county is included in the first re-open phase. They added that maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and continuing mitigation efforts to keep COVID-19 cases at a minimum will be critical to progress to less restrictive phases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.