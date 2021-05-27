The first business to enter The Mercantile —a small business incubator downtown Titusville — is also the first to leave.
Dynamic Gear announced they will be leaving their downtown store front and moving to a larger facility in Hydetown.
Looking back on the journey, owner Cathy Fordenbacher is thankful that she was able to take advantage of the incubator and the help it gave her.
“There’s no way we could have gotten this far without The Merc,” she said.
The Mercantile, known as The Merc, is a small business incubator started by the Titusville Community Development Agencies to help residents start a small business with less risk.
Located on South Franklin Street, it has multiple small store fronts that sell diverse products. Those who move into the space are offered help and advice, reduced rent and other amenities to try and start the small business they have always wanted.
Cathy Fordenbacher was the first small business owner to move in. She opened up her shop, Dynamic Gear, on June 17, 2020, as The Merc itself was opening.
Dynamic Gear sold smaller items like fishing gear, spray repellants and self defense items at The Merc, as a way of having a presence in downtown Titusville. However, they would also love to sell bigger items like tents, canopies and larger equipment.
“There is just a lot more space,” Fordenbacher said about the new location.
As her business transforms to take the next step, Fordenbacher looked back at the past year and how her business evolved. Before Dynamic Gear, Fordenbacher had never started a small business before. The Merc helped her every step of the way, and provided a place for her to try out an idea, without taking on too much risk.
At first, when a business moves into The Merc, they are put into contact with Gannon University’s Small Business Development Center. They helped Fordenbacher get the right permits, build a website, and “make sure all her licenses were in order.”
For someone who had never done this before, the help was invaluable. “They really gave me the guidance to get there,” said Fordenbacher.
Part of what makes The Merc a good location for potential small business owners is the safety nets.
Fordenbacher said that she made countless mistakes in her first year, and it was only because of The Merc that these mistakes didn’t have serious consequences.
“I remember making mistakes when ordering in product,” said Fordenbacher, “If I had to pay a full rent and internet on top of that, I would never have made it.”
She said The Merc offers a rent that is a fraction of what it would be to open a store front in Titusville.
It is not just the amenities and programs that can help, but also the people.
Fordenbacher said that leaving The Merc “is one of the hardest decisions to make.” She said the other store owners would help cover for each other and always mention the other stores to customers.
“I always try to make personal recommendations,” she said.
She also wanted to thank Kristen Kerr, the Redevelopment Authority’s deputy director and Mercantile manager.
“Kristen really goes the extra mile to help businesses succeed,” said Fordenbacher. She considers Kerr to be a great asset for any business trying to establish themselves.
Kerr was equally thankful that she found Fordenbacher.
When The Merc was opening up, the idea was still really new. Kerr was glad that Dynamic Gear moved in and followed all of the advice and guidance that they provided.
“Cathy did everything exactly as planned,” said Kerr, “She followed all the steps to perfection.”
A year after The Merc opened, Kerr is happy that their first business has turned into a “success story.”
Moving forward, The Merc now has an empty store that needs to be filled.
Kerr said that she plans to keep the space open until at least June 19, when The Merc will celebrate one year in business.
Kerr wants to keep the space open to show people the potential that The Merc has. Potential small business owners can take a look at what a store looks like as a blank canvass and then go next door and see the finished product.
When she looks at accepting an application to fill the space, Kerr wants to keep the stores diverse. Not wanting to create any competition from those inside the incubator, Kerr was hoping for a winery, candy shop, cooking store, or other “unique” businesses to open up.
Whatever business comes in, The Merc can show them what it takes to succeed.
“Dynamic Gear shows that it actually works,” said Kerr.
For Fordenbacher, The Merc let her take an idea and turn it into a successful business.
“The Merc lets average everyday people take a chance and take the next step,” she said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.