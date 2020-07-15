PA Fruit and Vegetable Vouchers will be available at the Titusville Senior Center on Friday, July 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $24 in vouchers are available to those who meet age, income and residency requirements. Eligibility requires those getting vouchers to be a Crawford County resident age 60 and older. Income for a single person must be at or below $23,606 annually, or at or below $31,894 for a couple.
The Senior Center will do a drive-by distribution of the PA Fruit and Vegetable Vouchers in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. Those picking up vouchers on July 17 are asked to pull their vehicle into the parking lot at the east end of Burgess Park. Everyone will be given a form to fill out. Once that is completed, they may drive through Burgess Park to the Senior Center to receive their vouchers. For those who do not have a vehicle, or cannot attend that day, vouchers will be available throughout the remainder of the summer by appointment only. For more information, contact the Senior Center at (814) 827-9134.
