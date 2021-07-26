The Titusville Redevelopment Authority (TRA) held a public meeting Tuesday to inform the public of its application for a federally-funded HOME grant.
The grant would provide funds for low-income and very low-income persons in the City to get their home up to code and help with health and safety. The program would pump in $750,000 per year, for three years, to the community’s most affected.
The TRA’s Executive Director, Lauri Baker, presented those in attendance with information on the program in order to determine interest in the community. The funding is from a federal program that is administered by the state.
Baker said that currently, the TRA is looking to see if there is a need and trying to get the word out to those who may be able to benefit from the program. “I truly believe there is a need,” said Baker.
The authority has until Aug. 31 to submit the application, which is competitive. That means that there is a chance the money could go to another community in need.
Baker, however, thinks Titusville’s chances are “really good.” Part of what makes the chances so good, is that Titusville has done similar programs in the past, but hasn’t done one in years.
The funds would go to single-family homeowner occupied homes on a first come, first served basis. That means no homes that are rented and no homes with multiple families, like duplexes or apartments, would qualify for the program.
Rehabilitation of the homes also cannot be more than 95% of the median home value in Crawford County, which is $121,000. Residents must also make less than the low-income threshold for the county. In Crawford County, that number is $37,000 for a one-person home, $42,250 for two-person homes, $47,550 for three-person homes and $52,800 for four-person homes. These numbers are listed up to an eight-person home, which cannot have an income over $69,700.
Once a household qualifies, the home will be inspected for code violations and safety concerns. The funds from the program can then be used to address any violations and concerns.
According to the presentation, examples of these violations and concerns include lead based paint, roofing, electric, plumbing, windows, doors, siding, sidewalks, among others.
The work must be done by approved contractors, who are lead paint abatement certified. The contractors will put in bids and the homeowner is allowed to choose who does the work.
However, fixtures like siding and sidewalks do not include visual improvements, only projects for safety and health.
“If you don’t like the color of your siding, it won’t be replaced under this program,” Baker said.
Once projects have been completed, there is a five -year mortgage put on the property. This is to limit someone from using the program to improve their home, only to then sell it for profit.
After five years, the mortgage goes away — the mortgage does not include payments by the homeowners. Every year, 20% of the mortgage is forgiven.
The program will operate with a list of applicants. Those who submit their forms first will be chosen for projects. Every year, the list will be culled and homeowners will be asked to apply again.
The authority is yet to apply and nothing has been set in stone. Baker asks that no one plan for the program until they know that the funds will be coming into the City “for sure.”
Baker hopes that this program will help all of Titusville not only live in safer homes, but also address blight. The goal is that one home on the block might be improved through the program, and their neighbors might cut the grass or plant some flowers so that their home also looks nice.
Speaking to how a street might transform through improvement projects, Baker said, “it’s contagious.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.