“We have a lack of selfless leaders,” said Kristy Gnibus, candidate for U.S. Representative, 16th district, when asked why she ran for office.
Gnibus visited The Herald staff amid multiple stops in Titusville on Friday.
Gnibus, who has never held public office, chatted with The Herald staff about the role of government in business, the relationship between elected officials and media and why she decided to run for office.
On the topic of small business, Gnibus pointed to the importance of helping out mom-and-pop shops. “Our small businesses are the backbone of not only this district, but also this nation,” she said.
Gnibus said that the help these small businesses need is being stalled in Washington. “Congress needs to come together and compromise on something to help these small businesses,” she said. “The sooner the better.”
Gnibus said she believes that one problem that plagues both businesses and entrepreneurs is a lack of business education.
Speaking on the role of the media in politics, Gnibus placed blame on the lack of proper leadership.
She mentioned that the media is often referred to as the “bad guys” by leaders who continue to muddle the line between factual journalism and entertainment journalism.
“The National Inquirer is being lumped in with our regular news and being told that they are factual,” said Gnibus. She stressed that these actions happen on both sides and that multiple media outlets have seen Americans lose faith in media due to obvious bias. “People don’t know what to believe,” she said.
Gnibus, who has never run for office before said that she was tired of seeing the same people run for office over and over. “Wealthy people, lawyers, political families ... you don’t see real people stepping up,” she said.
She pointed out that she, like many Americans, has had to struggle in her life. Gnibus remembers working three jobs, having cancer and no health insurance and wondering how the government could and should help her.
“I wanted to do something impactful in a positive way for my community,” said Gnibus. She believes that positive impact can come from holding public office.
