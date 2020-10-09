Residents who drive on Franklin Street in Titusville might have noticed a tree that is decorated year round in front of the Police Station. The tree doesn’t belong to a lazy homeowner who forgot to take down their Christmas decorations, but is actually a “Giving Tree” sponsored by Women’s Services and the Titusville Police Department.
A Giving Tree is a tree that is decorated with goods and items for those who are in need cannot get themselves, like gloves and scarves in the winter, and school supplies at the end of summer. The tree is for everyone in the community, however it is important to only take what you need.
Dee Munhall, legal advocate for Titusville’s Women’s Services first got the idea when she saw organizations use fake Christmas giving trees. “Why not get a tree we can plant,” said Munhall. After calling around to local nurseries, Munhall had a tree donated and planted in front of the Police Department. Besides providing extra security to the items hung on the tree, Munhall said that the department has themselves put up many items on the tree.
While the tree is hosted by Women’s Services, the idea is that community organizations or residents would sponsor the tree for a month to make sure it wasn’t barren. Previous sponsors include The United Way of Titusville, YWCA Titusville, Moose Family Center #84, among others. Magisterial District Judge Amy Nichols left bathing suits hula-hoops, and other summer items when she sponsored the tree.
Currently, Women’s Services has hung special bags from the tree branches to commemorate Domestic Violence Month. Members of the community can go to the Giving Tree to collect a bag filled with candy, keychains hand made by Women’s Services Office Manager Debbie Carr, face wipes with information about human trafficking, feminine products, and more. Carr also said that she is starting an art as therapy class for survivors. The goal is to have survivors come together, talk, and create items for other women that can be hung on the tree.
Those interested in donating can leave items on the tree, or they can leave the items at the Women’s Services, located at 125 W. Walnut Street, Titusville.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Munhall asks that residents only drop off new clothes and other new items for distribution. While the tree is booked for sponsors until November, interested parties can reach out to Munhall and Women’s Services if they are interested in being a sponsor.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
