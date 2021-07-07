John Nikonchik, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, July 3, at the Country Acres Personal Care Home, Titusville.
John was born Aug. 10, 1929 in Fairbank, Pennsylvania, to the late Frank and Anna (Evanov) Nikonchik, both of whom were Russian immigrants.
John graduated in 1951 from California of Pennsylvania State Teachers College, where he earned his bachelors teaching degree in mathematics and physics. Choosing instead a career in industry, he began work at U.S. Steel in Donora, in their industrial engineering group. Shortly thereafter, John was drafted to serve his country from 1953-1955, doing biological research for the U.S. Army at Fort Dietrich in Frederick, Maryland. Following his military service, he returned to U.S. Steel in Donora until the plant was closed in 1962. After an interim employment with ORMET Corporation in Hannibal, Ohio, John accepted a position with Universal Cyclops in August 1963. John moved his family to Titusville in 1963, and remained with Cyclops (eventually becoming Cytemp) until his retirement in 1991.
On Jan. 19, 1952, John married Marie Ann Komara, of Republic, Pennsylvania. During 69 years of marriage, they lived in Donora, Monessen, Walkersville, Maryland, Charleroi and Belle Vernon, but spent the last 58 years in Titusville.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by siblings, Nydia, Michael and Tanya (Tessie).
John is survived by his wife, Marie, of Titusville; his children, John S. Nikonchik and wife, Jeanine, of Katy, Texas, Judi Detar and husband, Dwight, of Oil City, Jim Nikonchik and wife, Andrea, of Lakewood, Ohio; grandchildren, Daniel Nikonchik, of Chicago, Illinois, Stephen Nikonchik, of Katy, Texas, Andy Detar and wife, Heather, of Gibsonia, Diane Cartwright and husband, Dan, of Oil City, Sarah Dobry and husband, Kayden, of Coralville, Iowa, Annabelle O’Donnell, Evan Nikonchik, both of Lakewood, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Kaylea and Jocelyn Detar and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was an avid fisherman, recognized for his prowess on local trout streams, with frequent outings on local rivers and lakes as well. His love of fishing also included multiple weeklong trips to Canada over the years. John also enjoyed hunting and kept hunting beagles during his earlier years. A community active person, John participated in the Knights of Columbus, Cub Scouts, Titusville Bridge Club, Universal Cyclops Management Club, and St. Titus Parish Counsel/School Board/Bingo. John particularly enjoyed singing, and was a member of the St Titus Choir. He was also a member of the Venango Barbertones Chorus for over 30 years, singing lead in the “Tri City Four” quartet. John enjoyed woodworking and will be remembered for the many lawn ornaments he created over the years.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 13 at 10 a.m., at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Titus Church, 513 W Main Street, Titusville, Pa., 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Titusville Hospital, caregivers at the Country Acres Personal Care Home and caregivers from Asera Care, for their patience and compassion shown to John and ourselves over these recent months. Your concern, compassion, communications and encouragement have been exemplary and greatly appreciated.
