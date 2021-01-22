The Herald
The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest is an annual statewide photo contest rewarding hobbyist photographers who snap striking images of litter across the Commonwealth. The purpose is not to glorify litter, but to bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment and wildlife.
Lens on Litter, a 37th year program of the Pennsylvania Resources Council, offers a top prize of $500 in each of two categories: adult and student (through grade 12). Four additional prizes will be awarded with second place winners receiving $250 and third place $100 in each group.
The contest is open to amateur photographers only.
Entries will be judged on six criteria; anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and six severity of the litter.
The photos must be taken in Pennsylvania.
Send entries to the Pennsylvania Resources Council, 1671 North Providence Road, Media, Pa. 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org. There is a limit of five submissions per person. Photos should be no smaller than 4x6 and no bigger than 8x10.
All entries, including digital, must include: the entrant’s name, address, email address, telephone number, title given to photo, location of litter site and how you learned of the contest. For student submissions, age, grade and school name must also be provided. Photos submitted without all the above will be disqualified. Photos will not be returned and may be used by PRC at their discretion.
For more information, email lensonlitter@prc.org. An online entry form, as well as previous winners, can be found at prc.org/lens-litter/.
Any person or organization interested in becoming anti-litter sponsors is welcome to join this effort.
