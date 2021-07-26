OIL CITY — “This year it’s all back,” said Susan Williams, President and CEO of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce about this year’s Oil Heritage Festival, held in Oil City.
The Oil Heritage Festival starts today at 9 a.m. and runs until Sunday. This year’s festival, according to Williams, will be a little special as the 150th anniversary of Oil City will be theme included throughout the festivities.
As a chamber of commerce, according to Williams, the “focus is business … and providing a platform for our businesses to be involved and engage in community building.”
For the past 43 years, the Venango Chamber has been the host agency, and they have grown the event ever since. “Our history gives us something to build on,” said Williams.
The festival also allows community members, after 18 months of dealing with pandemic restrictions to come together.
“It’s a great way to celebrate our community,” said Williams. She hopes that the return of the parade, live concerts, the craft show and car show will allow neighbors to see neighbors.
Last year, these facets of the festival were canceled, as the chamber tried to keep people from forming large crowds.
“We are back this year to how (the festival) has been historically,” she said.
Part of what made the festival so special is class and family reunions happening, and seeing people reminisce and catch up. Last year’s modified festival meant that those groups stayed away, but she is excited that they are coming back.
“It seems like there is a real excitement to get back out in the community in person,” she said.
Williams is also excited for her favorite moment to return. She said that the kickoff of the parade is something she cherishes.
Once the clock hits 4:59, she milks every second so that the parade starts exactly at 5 p.m.
“They are all standing there ready to go. I just get chills when the marching band goes by me,” she said. The parade, among other events, will feature the theme of Oil City’s 150th birthday.
Events today include the Oil City Farmer’s Market, the Touch-a-Truck, the Friends of the Library book sale, City of Oil City Children’s Pool Party, Oil City Art Shows, YWCA Spaghetti supper and plenty of music and food.
The evening will conclude with the OHF Queen Crowning at 7:15 p.m., followed by an evening concert from Echo Valley, which will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Central Avenue Plaza.
Other concerts, tours, rodeos, art shows, and many more will continue to happen throughout Oil City all weekend. For more information, and a full schedule for the festival, contact the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce. The schedule can also be found on the chamber’s Facebook page, and their website https://venangochamber.org/2021-oil-heritage-festival-schedule/.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
