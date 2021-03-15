CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – The Riverside Golf Course in Cambridge Springs has been prchased by Darin T. Foltz, James R. Loehrke, Zachary D. Hale and Jeremy J. Ball.
A major renovation to the 34-year-old facility is being planned. Recent improvements to the course itself are continuing under the leadership of Michael Bochert, of Edinboro. His skills, demonstrated during the previous season, will continue to be added upon in the coming years.
The addition of 40 new golf carts will be added to the course’s current fleet. Leagues and tournaments are being planned. Anyone interested should contact the course.
The remodel includes a complete dining/lounge rehabilitation with the new restaurant, “The Rambler.” It will feature contemporary American cuisine in a fun and unique spirit, along with a vibrant concrete bar.
The former banquet facility is being transformed into “The Kelly Ballroom.” It pays homage to the Hotel Kelly that once stood on the land prior to 1915.
The food operations will be led by Jeffrey A. Ball, who was a previous chef at the Riverside Inn.
Also planned, is a reconfiguration of the pro-shop with many highly-anticipated changes.
The exterior façade will be painted, a new roof is being planned and exterior signage is in the works.
The ownership team brings local knowledge and expertise to the new business venture.
Foltz graduated from Cambridge Springs High School and Edinboro University. He currently lives in Kansas City. He is excited for the opportunity to use his leadership skills and experience to bring his family back home and restore the Riverside to its former glory.
Loehrke has two decades of ownership at Green Prosthetics and Orthotics. He lives in Edinboro. He is looking forward to applying his experience and knowledge in order to bring life into this opportunity and build something great for the community.
Hale is a high school math and business teacher with dual degrees from the University of Pittsburgh in both economics and business. He grew up in Cambridge Springs and lives there currently with his family. He is excited to combine his business knowledge and experience with his passion for golf to help revitalize this important piece of the community.
Ball was the former manager of the Riverside Inn and Riverside Brewery. He is also a graduate of Cambridge Springs High School and Penn State University. After working for years in State College and Philadelphia, he moved home in 2014 to be closer to family. His passion for the Cambridge Springs community and its continued revitalization are what drive him in his work.
Riverside Golf will be ready for play within the next several weeks and the interior of the building is slated for a May 1 opening. The ownership is excited to continue fostering a community relationship, building on its strong history and will continue to be a part of the new history of Cambridge Springs.
