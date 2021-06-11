By Garrett Dvorkin, Herald Staff Reporter
OIL CITY, Venango County — When Bob Moore was a student at the Venango Technology Center, he participated in a program meant to gear-up students to take on the working world — the Cooperative Education Program, or Co-op.
Now, years later, Moore still works with co-ops, but now as the Cooperative Education Coordinator, helping students get placed at area companies. Moore believes that the program lets students learn technical skills and how to work to work in a professional environment. It includes safety nets to ensure that the young professionals succeed.
Two Titusville students who have taken advantage of the co-op program are Aden Anderson, who studies Heavy Equipment Repair Technology, and Madison Jack, who studies Occupational Health. Both students are working with Titusville companies, Anderson working for Shambaugh Towing, and Jack working for the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
The two students, who work at their respective jobs while still going to classes, have not only learned skills that will help them succeed after graduation, but have also learned how to navigate a workplace and set themselves up to excel wherever they end up.
Anderson is a senior at Titusville High School and Venango Technology Center. Since he was little he has worked on vehicles, and finds himself at home when working on things with his hands. Anderson has never been someone who loved traditional schooling, and said that he can “learn more working with his hands for an hour than if he read a book for a day.”
At Shambaugh’s, Anderson has worked his way up through the ranks. When he first started working at the garage last summer, Anderson said that he and Head Mechanic Tyler Dogherty would go over vehicles together.
Now, he gets his assignments and only needs the other mechanics to check over his work after he has finished. There’s no more handholding.
Through the process of building a skill set and confidence, Anderson is thankful for the chance to learn from professionals who have been doing this for decades.
“Tyler has shown me a bunch of things I hadn’t learned yet. I’m just happy to get the opportunity to learn,” said Anderson.
Anderson will continue learning from the employees at Shambaugh’s, as he has accepted an offer to work at the garage full- time.
Ashley Edaburn, general manager at Shambaugh’s, is happy to keep Anderson, saying that he is “a great addition to the team.”
Edaburn loves having co-op students. She said that an advantage of having a student from Vo-Tech is that they are a blank slate.
“They don’t come in with any bad habits,” she said, “We train our employees and expect a high level of service and he makes sure he meets that level.” She also said that his energy and character have been good for the business. “He is a good kid, always willing to do whatever needs to be done.”
Jack is a junior at THS and Vo-Tech, learning Occupational Health. She has spent time this past semester working with experienced nurses at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Jack said that through the co-op program, she has “learned how you really do things.” She said that through the “hands-on experiences” working with the team of nurses, she know knows what the reality of nursing is like. “It’s harder than they make it look in the classroom,” she said.
One thing that Jack had to learn is how as a nurse you have to “help people live their lives.”
She has been able to help with “every aspect of care,” including bathing, dressing, eating and assisting with medications and treatment.
“Some residents have days where it is hard for them to get around. When you help them it makes you feel better and makes them happy,” she said.
Cindy Quick, director of nursing at the center, said that it has been nice to have a student around this year, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic has made things more difficult for her nurses.
“It is nice to have a student who wants to learn and progress in the health field,” said Quick.
Quick continued saying that like other co-op students, Jack has been enthusiastic, always asking questions and wanting to learn more.
Speaking to what Quick and the rest of the staff have done for her throughout co-op, Jack was appreciative of the time they took to help her.
“I want to thank all of them for teaching me. I couldn’t have done this without them. They took me in and showed me the ropes, how things really are,” she said.
Anderson graduated from Vo-Tech this week, and is looking forward to starting his full time position with Shambaugh’s off the bat.
For Moore, this is exactly what the program is all about. According to Moore, 70% of seniors on co-op turn their experiences into full time positions.
In a time like post shutdown Pennsylvania, it can be tough for companies to hire trained employees.
“It is super hard to get new employees right now. Co-op gives companies a pipeline to new employees,” said Moore.
He sees the program as a “long term interview,” where the employer and employee can see if it is the right fit.
For the students, it provides a way for them to make a living wage and have a lifelong career, at the age of 18.
“Too often college is the meter for success,” he said, “My co-op students are going to make as much if not more than those with a four-year college degree.”
