The Martha Burch Downtown Spirit Award trophy was presented to Northwest Savings Bank, at the corner of Franklin and Spring Streets, in Titusville, for their creative holiday decorations, which those who pass by can view until the end of the year at their lobby.
The display is a whimsically fun-themed holiday festival and even includes reindeer and snowball games.
The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the downtown window display contest and presents the annual traveling trophy to the winner.
The trophy will be on display at Northwest Savings Bank’s teller line until it is awarded again in 2020. New this year, is the presentation of an award certificate that the recipient can exhibit for their community participation.
The award is named for Martha Burch, who owned the popular former South Washington Street shop, The Gift Box, in honor of her decorative holiday window displays. Burch was proprietor of the Gift Box from 1952 until 2010 and passed away in 2015.
Several local storefronts decorated their windows or lobbies to compete in the contest. They were: Allstate Insurance, Farmer’s National Bank, Middleton Chiropractic, and Northwest Savings Bank.
“We look forward to having more participants next year, as this is a friendly competition to get the community and businesses into the holiday spirit. It is a reminder to the businesses and organizations that every single thing that we do is for the customer and the community. Even down to decorating a window to see a customer smile.”, states Lindsay Harrah, Titusville Chamber of Commerce Director of Operations.
